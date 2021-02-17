Big Brother Canada season 9 premiere date, first details revealed







Want to know when Big Brother Canada season 9 is officially premiering on Global? Today, the network finally announced the good news.

After last season was shut down early by the pandemic, season 9 will officially premiere come Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. New episodes are going to air Mondays at 9:00 p.m., Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., and then also Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on Global. Live feeds are once again coming for the season, so you’ll have a chance to see at least some of the action go down as it happens in the game. Arisa Cox returns as host, and will also now be an executive producer behind the scenes. There has already been a commitment to providing an extremely diverse cast, and we’re excited to meet some of them in the near future.

So what will the theme for this season be? Check out what Global had to say in an official press release:

Following the shocking and abrupt end of Season 8 nearly one year ago, Season 9 houseguests discover a post-apocalyptic world where the abandoned house lies waiting. The fearless houseguests must rise to conquer unexpected twists and survive extraordinary challenges as they attempt to write their own story and take the title as winner of Big Brother Canada Season 9.

Sounds cool, no? One of the things that the production team has always done a good job at is creating a cool house that is bright, colorful, and different from what you see here in the United States.

As for how the show is returning amidst all of the chaos of the outside world, we have to imagining that the strict safety measures are in place — Big Brother 22 offered up a good roadmap for how to do this, as they were able to complete a long season this past summer/fall.

What do you most want to see on Big Brother Canada season 9?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments. After you do that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don't want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

