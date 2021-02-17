Big Sky episode 10 premiere date hopes: When could it air on ABC?







After tonight’s new episode, you are going to be waiting a long time in order to see Big Sky episode 10. Why is that? Maybe ABC loves suspense! Or, it may just be due to their desire to extend the show throughout the 2020-21 television season. That is understandable, especially since it’s what happens with almost every major TV show out there. Even in a non-pandemic season, we still think the show would take a long break at about this point.

At the time of this writing, ABC has not confirmed a return date for Big Sky — but our hope is that they will at the end of tonight’s episode. We’ll just have to take a wait-and-see approach to that, but a fair guess is for the series to return when we get around to late March or early April. (Update: ABC has confirmed it will be back on Tuesday, April 13.)

What we know in terms of story specifics is this: We will see Big Sky move forward eventually to some other subjects. We’ve seen a lot of casting news that suggests a prominent and powerful family will dominate the spotlight in the second part of the season, which suggests that there could be a new mystery (or at least a fascinating extension of the one we already have). Many major characters will likely still be around, but one of the things that will make Big Sky so interesting moving forward is how willing they are to adapt on the fly. They have to be willing to both embrace change and accept it. If they extend one single mystery too long, then you’re at a place where the show starts to lose its pizzazz.

Big Sky has served as one of the best new network series in some time — we now just have to wait and see if it can keep that momentum going.

