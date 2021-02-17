Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 7 teases







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question for you … but then also get into what’s coming up.

And now, we rip off the metaphorical bandage and tell you that there is no new episode airing tonight. Much like the shows before it in FBI and NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted will be off the air until we get to Tuesday, March 2. That’s a rather long time to wait, no? When it returns, it will do so with an episode entitled “Winner” that does offer up some reason for excitement. For starters, we’re going to see the return of Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson as Jackie. Not only that, but the team is going to find themselves in a place where they partner with Jackie! There should be a lot of fun dynamics in here, but then also something fairly personal with Jess’ love life. Can he move forward from his past?

For all of the specifics that we have, be sure to check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

“Winner” – After a suspect escapes trial and goes on a murder spree, the team partners with his bail bondsperson, Jackie (Amy Carlson), in order to track him down. Also, Jess continues to struggle with moving forward in his love life, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jen Landon debuts in her recurring role as Tali’s horseback riding instructor.

We’re excited for more Carlson on FBI: Most Wanted, but also excited to see Landon in this world! For those unfamiliar with the name, she is coming onto the series after a prominent role on Yellowstone — another series where horseback riding experience is certainly a plus.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you want to see next on FBI: Most Wanted season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







