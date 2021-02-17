Prodigal Son season 2 episode 7 return date: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ debut







There’s a chance that you heard the news already that Catherine Zeta-Jones would be joining Prodigal Son season 2. Not only that, but she is a new series regular! The acclaimed actress will be a big part of the series moving forward as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, and will be working in particular a lot with Michael Sheen.

Today, we’ve learned more about when Zeta-Jones will officially debut as the character … but you’re going to have to wait a while in order to see her. The series is not going to be back on Fox until you get around to Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time — you’ll have a chance to take a breather, or maybe catch up on the show in the event that you are behind.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case, in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered. Meanwhile, Martin gets a new job working in the infirmary with resident MD Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Zeta-Jones). Then, Jessica is surprised to learn her younger sister is in town in the all-new “Face Value” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, March 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We also should note that this episode is going to feature an appearance from Alan Cumming as someone who could be looking into Endicott’s death. As you would imagine, this is a bad situation for Malcolm and Ainsley both. Through the entirety of this ordeal he has done virtually everything that he can in order to protect her. However, at this point it is clear that time is running out, or at the very least, the stakes are getting higher.

