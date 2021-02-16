The Salisbury Poisonings season 2: Will it ever happen?







Following tonight’s finale on AMC, what are the prospects of The Salisbury Poisonings season 2? Is that something to realistically hope for?

Well, here is where we come in with a little bit of the bad news: There is no reason to have any hope at the moment. This is no indictment on the show’s ratings or its overall performance. Rather, this has everything to do with the fact that this was a limited series. It’s based on a true story, and there is really only so much that can be told here without stretching out the overall premise.

So rather than hoping to see a season 2 of The Salisbury Poisonings, what we’re personally excited to see is another show that captures a real-life event, especially one that viewers don’t know about all over the world. This show opened up an entirely new world for a lot of people out there, and we’re certainly glad that it did. Not only that, but we’re equally happy that AMC chose to air the series. One of the things that they’ve done over the past few years is show a true willingness to embrace British television — they’ve brought series out there that viewers stateside may not have had a chance to see otherwise. No matter what the live ratings are, there will be more opportunities for viewers to watch them after the fact.

In general, it is the British style of less-is-more that allows a series like this to happen in the first place. They are not especially eager to throw a bunch of episodes at you just for the sake of doing so. Instead, they will tell a story from the beginning with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Salisbury Poisonings right now

Do you want to see more shows in the vein of The Salisbury Poisonings?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around in order to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







