9-1-1 season 4 episode 5: What happened to Buck’s brother Daniel?







Tonight on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 5, we have one of the most important episodes yet in “Buck Begins.” For the first time, we have a chance to dive into why this character became a firefighter in the first place. It’s an exciting proposition, but of course also an emotional one at the same time. There are things about this character we’ve never gotten a chance to learn before — heck, we could learn about things that he has never gotten a chance to learn. Take, for example, what happened to his late brother Daniel.

At the end of this past episode, Buck learned for the first time that he even had a brother. He died, possibly before Buck was born, and it’s fair to assume that what transpired is something no one ever wanted to discuss. It could explain this distance Buck has to his own parents, and we wouldn’t be surprised that he serves as some sort of a reminder of a painful past. Our guess would be that Daniel’s death was not just of natural causes; why keep that particular secret?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Oliver Stark had to say about that particular reveal:

…It’s a reveal that makes so much of what we know of Buck fall into place and make sense. And suddenly, we understand why this character that we’ve come to know over the four seasons is the way he is.

Remember this — sometimes, there are things that inform us as people that we don’t even know exist. Such could very well be the case for Buck.

Stark also noted that he got particularly emotional reading the script for “Buck Begins” for the first time, and that is something that makes a good bit of sense to us. After all, he’s played this character for years on end! He’s invested in him, and said investment should lead into a beautiful performance tonight. Let’s just hope we get some answers.

