NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Callen, Anna reunite







For those out there wondering when Bar Paly will return to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, have a clear answer!

Recently, CBS confirmed that for the upcoming February 28 episode entitled “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” you are going to have a chance to see Anna back on the show. It’s clear at this point that she’s got a lot to discuss with Callen, given what she’s been up to for most of the season. We would anticipate that a lot of answers will be coming here … or at least we hope so. Given everything that Callen has been through over the years, we have to imagine that he could handle anything that Anna would throw at him. How could he not?

For a few details on what lies ahead now, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – As Nell keeps Callen in the dark about the team’s search for Katya, Callen tracks down the person tailing him in a remote location teeming with Russians… and face to face with Anna (Bar Paly), on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We wonder if this episode will be connected in some ways to what we see on this coming Sunday, where Callen will find himself detained and accused potentially of being a double agent. This feels in some ways like a big two-episode arc for Chris O’Donnell’s character — if true, that is certainly merited. We’re coming off of a huge story for Sam, so it makes sense to switch things up a little bit here. Also, Callen’s the perfect person to put at the center of a story with this much mystery and intrigue; mystery and intrigue have in many ways defined parts of his past.

