American Idol: Grace Kinstler wows with closing, two-song audition







At the conclusion of tonight’s big American Idol season 19 premiere, we had an emotional performance from Grace Kinstler. She was so good, in fact, that she got Luke Bryan emotional almost right away.

Before Grace even performed, we heard a story about her losing her father unexpectedly — it was a moment that altered and defined every single thing about her life. She noted that she suffers from nerves before she sings, but you couldn’t get that from her performance. Her take on “Midnight Train to Georgia” was nothing short of outstanding — it may be the best performance of the entire episode! She hit some huge notes, and it all felt natural to her. She’s clearly someone who understands her voice and is ready for the big-time in this competition. She going far … very far. There’s no doubt about that.

What did you think about this final American Idol performance of the season?

