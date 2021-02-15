This Is Us season 5 episode 8 photo: Where is Kevin?







This Is Us season 5 episode 8 is going to be airing on NBC this Tuesday, and this could prove to be the biggest one of the season. Kevin’s about to become a dad!

Yet, there is a larger question that we have to wonder here: Will Kevin even make it to the delivery room on time? At the end of this past episode, he was still stuck on the airport, and it wasn’t clear if he made it onto a plane.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, be sure to check out some out the latest on this past episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

So what’s going on in the photo above? Kevin does appear to be grinning, and that does make us think there’s a good chance that he makes it to the hospital in time. He does look a little scruffy, as though he’s gone through a lot to make it there and probably has not slept.

On the flip side, you could argue that Kevin is still at a distance from the hospital, and has resigned himself to the fact that he won’t be there for the birth. He could just be happy to get news from Madison — or congratulations from some other people in his life.

No matter what happens with Kevin, we know that this is a hugely significant, transformative day for him. This is when he could start to really enter a new phase in his life, and we’re excited to see what that looks like. Meanwhile, we’re equally psyched to learn about what’s going on with Kate — there are questions aplenty about what’s going to happen with her adoption. Hopefully, it goes off without a hitch.

Related News – Check out some more news on This Is Us, including details all about Madison

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to come back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







