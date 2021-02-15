Grey’s Anatomy season 17, Station 19 crossover promo: Is Ben in danger?







After a long wait Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is going to be returning to ABC on March 11, and it’s kicking off in a powerful way: With a crossover.

We’ve seen a number of these “events” with Station 19 in the past, but a number of them have been underwhelming. Why is that? A lot of it’s due to the fact that the crossovers feel minimal at best, and there is no real investment in some of the larger character arcs. Yet, that could be a little bit different this time around — the trafficking story has been a part of this show for a long time now, and it’s one of the reasons why DeLuca’s mental health started to spiral. As it turns out, though, he was right to be suspicious, and now he could be teaming up with some Station 19 characters to ensure that justice is served.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now in video form, be sure to watch the latest from the midseason finale at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also check out our playlist.

Could he spend some time working together with his sister Carina? It sure looks like that, just like we’ve also got some concerns now over Ben’s fate. The end of the promo makes us worried about that all because of a single line.

There are glimpses of a few other things in this preview, and that of course includes Meredith back at the beach. The entirety of these two episodes won’t be crossovers, as there are some other stories that need to be addressed. Take, for example, what happened with Sullivan and Miller on Station 19, as well as whatever the future could be for Teddy and Owen on Grey’s Anatomy.

Related – Check out more insight on Grey’s Anatomy and some of the road ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 crossover event?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







