Good Trouble season 3 spoilers: What’s next for Callie and Jamie?







As we prepare for the launch of Good Trouble season 3 on Freeform this Wednesday, there are many things we’re left to wonder about. Take, for example, what the future is going to be for Callie and Jamie.

At the end of season 2, we saw a decision Callie made have enormous consequences for her relationship. He felt hurt by it, even if she did what she thought was best with the information he gave her. It was complicated, but life is complicated. The writers have never tried to claim that Callie is perfect, and we’re not even saying she made a bad choice. It was just a human one.

So where can you expect to see things go for these two now in season 3? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Joanna Johnson had to say:

“Callie’s dealing with the demise of her relationship, largely because of a moral choice she made that, definitely at least from Jamie’s point of view, felt like a personal betrayal … [Callie will wonder] if this really means the end of her and Jamie, [while] questioning herself, in essence, [about], ‘Did I do the right thing, or did I not do the right thing?’ But you can’t compromise your morals, even for someone you love.”

We think that when Jamie thinks about it, he’ll understand some of why Callie did what she did — even if it came at the expense of the two of them. Her ambition and desire to do the right thing are two of the things that likes so much about her. This doesn’t mean that the two are going to be together long-term, but we have to imagine that these are two things that will definitely be on his mind.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







