American Idol: TikTok star Benson Boone kicks off auditions







Tonight’s American Idol premiere chose to kick off with a bang — or at least a notable contestant in Benson Boone. He’s a guy who claimed that he just started singing a year ago, and yet he’s already got immeasurable talent. He also has a big following over on TikTok, as well.

Benson’s audition was everything you would want from one this early in the show — there was obvious raw talent, but also an endearing charm. There was something about him knowing how to use the microphone properly that was innately likable. He had to get a little bit comfortable before singing but once he did, he nailed it. The judges were instantly impressed, and Katy Perry went as far as to say that he could win the entire show. We haven’t seen anyone else yet, but he certainly has a following and could be a contender if he makes it far enough.

Luke Bryan gave Benson some of the best advice possible: Try things with his voice. Take a few risks. The last thing that he should want to do is restrict himself at this point in his career. Figure out what sort of music he wants to do and who he is as an artist. He’ll be surrounded by people for the rest of the season who should bring a lot of inspirational out of him.

What do you think about Benson Boone kicking off the American Idol auditions?

Do you think he's a contender to go far?

