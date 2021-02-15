NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Going off the grid







Next week on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 9, we are moving into a different part of the story with “Into Thin Air.” We’ve seen a number of episodes so far this season that are fairly topical, and take on a major subject that is going on in the world at present. This time around, we’re going to have a story that on the surface, could work in just about any version of the show we’ve seen over the years. This is an episode that seems to be mostly about the team stumbling across an alternative lifestyle of a man connected potentially to a case.

For some more insight, be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Into Thin Air” – Pride and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father, who will soon have custody of her, is a radical survivalist living off the grid, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is this going to be the first episode all season not directly connected to another? It’s possible. The show has tried something different through season 7 with a lot of two-parters, but they obviously don’t want to get to a point where they are doing it just to do it. It is still possible, as well, that “Into Thin Air” is going to be connected to something down the road in a way that is not currently clear.

From the outside looking in, the #1 thing we’re most excited about is simply this: The opportunity to see Pride and the team in a slightly different environment. This is a show that is often more rural in feel; here, you’ll get a chance to see another part of Louisiana. This is a part of it that you don’t often get to see on TV.

