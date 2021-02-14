Charmed season 3 episode 4 spoilers: What’s the new setback?







Next week Charmed season 3 episode 4 is set to arrive on The CW, and in some ways, it could feel like a reset. We’re seeing the Charmed Ones do what they can to make it back towards normalcy … or at least whatever normalcy looks like for the three of them. What’s the problem? As per usual, there is something major standing in the way — and it’s not entirely clear if these characters are prepared for that or not.

To see how The CW describes this particular set of events, take a look at the full Charmed season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) encounter a new, magical obstacle as they try to relaunch themselves in the human world. Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa (episode #304). Original airdate 2/21/2021.

Within this episode, we’re mostly just curious to see how the show could start to bring itself back to a normal rhythm. Remember that some of the episodes at the start of season 3 were originally intended for the end of season 2, and that makes the story flow in a different way than usual. We’re starting with a bang rather than a buildup, and soon we could see the series take a deep breath, and then try to reestablish itself once more.

One thing we are certainly hoping for with this show is some sort of ratings recovery. As of right now, season 3 is down more than 30% in the 18-49 demographic and live total viewers versus season 2. While the show may already have a renewal for another season, we still want to see it perform a little bit stronger.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — more news and updates are coming. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







