Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 5 tease







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got a number of things to address … but let’s start with answering that question.

After a couple of weeks off the air, we are pleased to announced that the Nathan Fillion drama will be back on the air! This episode has a lot to address, starting with the aftermath of what happened with Officer Jackson West and his training officer Doug Stanton. Doug has shown himself to be violent and a racist out in the streets, and Jackson is going to do whatever he can to save him … even if that means putting his own career on the line.

The promo below, meanwhile, puts more of the focus on John Nolan and a crisis going on right outside the station. He’s going to find his life on the line, and it could be up to him in order to defuse a violent situation. This could prove to be one of the biggest true tests of his aptitude out in the field; if he makes it through, this could serve as a nice springboard to the next part of his life.

If you haven’t seen The Rookie season 3 episode 5 synopsis, we’ve got a little bit more that below:

“Lockdown” – Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose while the station goes on lockdown and races to identify the suspect before time runs out. Meanwhile, Officer Jackson and his training officer, Officer Doug Stanton, reach a tipping point in their relationship that could end Jackson’s career on ABC’s “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). (TV-14, LV)

Tonight’s episode kicks off a series of new episodes, one that will air over the course of the next few weeks. It’s possible that there will be resolution to some of these plotlines, or maybe they will continue as we close in on the end of the month.

