The Resident season 4: See adorable Conrad, Nic Valentine’s messages

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see courtesy of the official Twitter account a number of romantic, pun-filled Valentine’s messages featuring Conrad and Nic at the center. Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp’s characters have one of the best relationships on all of TV — they’ve gone through a lot over the years, but they do love each other dearly and do their best to fight for each other’s happiness. They got married at the start of the season, and now, the two of them are expecting a baby! It’s been a busy year in the “CoNic” world, and we have a feeling that this is going to continue.

As we look forward to the future of The Resident, we do recognize that there are some hard times ahead for these two. Nic just got out of a life-threatening situation, and as we move forward into Tuesday’s episode, there are still concerns over her unborn baby. Will a risky procedure be attempted in order to ensure both of their safeties? It’s something that we have to be aware of, even if we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

For now, we’re trying to think positive thoughts for Conrad, Nic, and the whole family’s future — and also that there are some more romantic moments for the two coming. One of the things that we most appreciate is that the writers were willing to move their relationship forward fairly early on in the game. They didn’t just stall it out for four or five years; instead, they recognized that there were captivating stories to tell with the two of them together.

