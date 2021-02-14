Men in Kilts episode 2 preview: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, & sports







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Men in Kilts episode 2? Let’s just say that the adventure is continuing for Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in a rather big way. Oh, and in a competitive way, as well.

The premiere episode of the series was very much all about touring the world of food and drink in Scotland. So what’s happening with episode 2? It’s going to dive more into the world of sport. You’ll see the two golf, play rugby, hit the ocean in wetsuits, and partake in a wide array of different activities. There’s also a bet here that could produce some rather high (and hilarious) stakes. Is someone really going to skinny-dip in the North Atlantic if they lose? If so, it feels like a pretty chilly consequence!

One of the most charming things about Men in Kilts is how the show captures both the familiar and also the brand-new. There are going to be some parts of this episode that feature sports that you very much know; yet, some other parts could catch you by surprise. The goal is to learn something, while also having a lot of fun at the same time. Hopefully, you pick up on the essence of what it means to be Scottish at some point along the way.

At this point, we’re just very-much thrilled that the series is here — it’s a delightful bit of escapism in a tumultuous time, and it allows you the chance to know so much more about who Sam and Graham are outside of their roles. We’ll certainly have more of Sam as Jamie Fraser when Outlander season 6 premieres on Starz — though there’s no clear timetable on that as of right now. For now, we’re just glad the show is back in production.

