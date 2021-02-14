Your Honor finale: Is Adam dead? About that final scene…







The Your Honor finale arrived on Showtime this weekend, and it’s pretty easy to say that this was all sorts of intense. Also, that final scene was both brutal and unpredictable.

Did we feel like something terrible was going to happen to Adam? In some way sure, given how the story started with him and the entire nature of the series’ central trial. If there is one thing we’ve come to know about Adam, though, it’s this: He’s reckless. He doesn’t know what he’s doing and he panics. Tonight, he gave the game away. It was that inhaler — maybe you thought that this was going to come back, but did you foresee it happening in this particular way, with Jimmy watching at the worst possible time?

As surprising as that was, it doesn’t hold a candle to Adam being shot, accidentally, by Eugene. Kofi’s younger brother wanted his own brand of justice for the not-guilty verdict, but this was not who he was looking to shoot. Yet, it only makes sense that this is what happened. Michael got himself so wrapped up in corruption in order to try and save his son, only to then end up losing him.

Michael was there to witness his son’s (presumed) final breaths, but the only reason he turned up was because of Jimmy. That phone call to Michael sent him into a panic, and left him rushing over to save his son … only there was no way to save him.

Will this be a satisfying ending to a lot of people? We envision it being polarizing, to put it mildly. Some may appreciate the show going full-circle, whereas others may question the idea of ending on such a violent display. Yet, violence was at the core of what Your Honor was; we’re talking about physical violence, but also violence to what a court of law really means. This was a brilliant finale for Bryan Cranston, who both starred in it and directed. We cannot even imagine what is now within this character’s soul.

Related – Will there be a Your Honor season 2 down the road?

What did you think about the events of the Your Honor finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







