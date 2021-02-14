Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? All about season 11 episode 6







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Given the fact that we’ve had so many repeats as of late, it does make sense to think the show’s off again.

Yet, here is where we actually have some good news to report! After all, there is a new episode airing on the network tonight; it’s actually available on the app already, in the event you didn’t know. The aftermath of Liam firing that gunshot in the air is going to loom large throughout the episode; that’s something that absolutely can’t be ignored. It’s going to be ridiculous, and you better believe it’s going to be weird.

Basically, this is everything that you love about Shameless rolled up into one little ball.

If you want to get a few more details all about this installment now before watching, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

A twist of fate forces Ian and Mickey to help the Milkovichs; Frank’s day takes some unexpected turns while Liam deals with inner turmoil; Debbie confronts Sandy; Lip plans for the future; while Kev runs the bar, V is class parent at school.

The promo below gives you an added sense of expectations, mostly through the lens of seeing what happens to Lip. He’s just lost his job, and it looks as though he’s losing his home. This is a character who has gone through so much and yet, it looked like he was finally started to get it together. Why make him suffer at this point? We have to hope that there will be something good that comes on the other side.

With this episode, we should also note that we’ve officially made it to the halfway point of the season. There’s a lot of great stuff still to come after the fact, even if you have to wait for a while for some of it.

