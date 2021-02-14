Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Season 2 production tease







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? We’ve got an answer to that, plus also your latest behind-the-scenes scoop!

If you’ve been following some of our articles over the past few weeks, then you already know the answer to the initial question: There is no new episode of Power Book II: Ghost on the air this weekend. Such has been the case for most of the past several weeks. Season 1 is officially over, and now we’re waiting for season 2 to premiere. Odds are, we’ll be impatiently tapping our feet for a good while to see some of what’s next.

So how are we set to wait here? Probably until the fall, at the earliest. After all, production on the series just began! If you haven’t seen the post below from Gianni Paolo (Brayden), it is clear that he and Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) are back at set making the magic happen all over again. The show is following all required health and safety protocols, and it should be filming over the next several months.

Through most of this, we expect Starz to be rather quiet on the finer details. They don’t want to ruin their own story! There are some elements from the end of season 1 that we’re sure will be addressed, whether it be the death of Jabari or Tasha’s departure from New York. It’s how they will be addressed that remains the larger mystery for the time being.

What do you want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Are you glad that production is at least underway now? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, come back around — there are some other updates coming that you don't want to miss.

