NCIS season 18 spoilers: Is clarity coming on Bishop and Torres?







As we dive further into NCIS season 18, are we going to learn more on where Bishop and Torres stand? We know that in the past, ambiguity has been the name of the game when it comes to relationships on this show. Just look at what happened with Tony and Ziva for seasons on end, and also to some extent what’s going on with Gibbs and Sloane now.

Want some more video discussion when it comes to NCIS? Then check out our most-recent episode review at the bottom of this article! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our series playlist. We will have more news coming up…

In the past, we’ve suggested that something may have happened with the two following this past episode “1mm.” Did they kiss off-screen? We personally like to think so. Yet, there was a time jump between that episode and the most-recent episode “The First Day,” and we learned there that Bishop has never even seen Torres’ apartment. That was a little bit strange, no? Maybe he just doesn’t like having company over or something.

So are the two dating, not dating, or at least on the road to dating? Co-showrunner Steven D. Binder was recently asked about their uncertain status on Twitter, and if we’d have a chance to learn more on where they stand coming up. His answer? “Confusing times … but yes.” He didn’t say when we will learn what’s going on, but that we will.

Personally, we don’t need to see huge stories devoted to the relationship; yet, it would be nice to see how a romantic bond could impact them at work, and whether or not they choose to tell their colleagues about what’s going on. Gibbs hasn’t always been the most supportive when it comes to workplace romances, and that is just putting it lightly.

Related – Get some more details on the next new NCIS episode

What do you want to see for Bishop and Torres coming up on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Confusing times…but yes — Steven D. Binder (@stevebinder) February 12, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







