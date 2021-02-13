The Rookie season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Is Jackson’s job on the line?







Tomorrow night on The Rookie season 3 episode 5, we are going to see Jackson West up against a terrible situation. What he’s fighting for is something that all cops should want to fight for: Justice. The problem is that the perpetrator of injustice lies within the walls of the police force.

Through the duration of Doug Stanton’s time on the show, we have seen the character exhibit patterns of racism, police brutality, and intimidation. He’s shown no regard for basic humanity and when warned of his behavior, he’s threatened to wreck the careers of those around him. That includes Jackson, who Doug could try and reprimand at every turn as his training officer.

So what does Jackson do from here? He could say nothing and try to advance on the force, or work to actually make a change. It’s risky, but as Titus Makin says to TVLine, it’s something that happens with many cops in real life:

“That is the harsh reality that even true cops face. Like, do I say something and potentially ruin my career? I’m happy that Jackson’s on the side of saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll do whatever it takes. Let Doug try what he’s going to try, but I fully want to get this dude off the street.’”

What’s clear to us at this point is that if Jackson wants to fight, he won’t be able to do it alone. He’s going to need support from Grey, his fellow officers, and others who are willing to stand up and be brave. He can be the catalyst for change, but others need to listen to his call. No matter the result, Jackson fighting for what’s right is a reminder of what a good cop should be: Someone who fights for what’s fair no matter who the guilty party is.

