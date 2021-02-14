Shameless season 11 episode 7 return date for William H. Macy, cast







Following this weekend’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Shameless season 11 episode 7 return date. Unfortunately, the news that we have on that subject is only going to disappoint.

Yet again, we are entering another hiatus. There is no new installment on February 21. Not only that, but there is no episode the week after, either. You are going to be waiting until Sunday, March 7 in order to see the next installment, which carries with it the title of “Two at a Biker Bar, One in the Lake.” Why do this? It certainly gives the producers more time to film the remaining episodes, and also allows Showtime a chance to put more Hall of Shame episodes out there. (Still, we know it’s frustrating — this is the weirdest season yet in terms of episodes getting out to fans. It’s probably also the weirdest for them to film.)

While you wait for this episode to air, we can at least go ahead and give you the synopsis — take a look at that below:

The Gallaghers disagree on the fate of their childhood home so a stranded Frank tries to get back to weigh in on the matter. Realizing that they have none, Ian and Mickey embark on a journey to find gay friends. Carl is upset after his night with Tish, and Debbie and Sandy have another visitor from Sandy’s past. Lip and Brad get ready to sell stolen bikes while Kevin has to think fast when he’s spotted riding a stolen chopper. Veronica hopes to pass the rent control bill with Liam’s help, but receives some unexpected news.

This is one of those episodes that is going to attempt to (clearly) do a lot. Debbie’s trying to figure out her future, Ian and Mickey are trying to figure out their friend group, and Frank’s just trying to figure out how to be influential. Basically, Frank’s doing the same thing that he’s done for most of the season. Frank’s gonna Frank.

