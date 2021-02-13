The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 promo: Is Liz coming back?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 on NBC next week, the focus seems to be going back on the current Big Bad. In this case, that Big Bad is none other than Elizabeth Keen.

Is the character finally coming back to the show after two weeks off? You do see Megan Boone on multiple occasions in the promo below for “Chemical Mary” — though it’s possible that this is just old footage. We do recognize that she will be a conversation topic, though, as Reddington recognizes that she is growing darker and darker with each passing day. She’s already gone to a place that he would have never fathomed for her.

So what is Liz up to now? It may be her enlisting the services of two very dangerous Blacklisters. This is what makes her so different from the Liz of past seasons; rather than being interested in taking down some of these criminals, she is trying to recruit them instead. She is using some of her stolen money from Reddington, plus accumulating some other resources on the fly. One person we wonder if she could reach out to is Alexander Kirk — remember that he loved Katarina, and if she were to tell him that Reddington killed her, that could allow him to re-enter this world. Or, that’s at least a possibility dancing in our mind.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 7?

Does this promo make you excited for the future, and do you think that Liz is back? Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

