Saturday Night Live preview: Regina King, Nathaniel Rateliff hopes







This weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live is hosted by none other than Regina King — and we’re absolutely expecting a great show.

King is one of those actresses who really should have hosted the show a long time ago — she’s had such an incredible career and beyond just that, we know that she’s very-much funny. She’s one of those performers who can easily tackle both genres; we’re mostly just shocked that she didn’t get a chance to do SNL right in the middle of Watchmen.

Would SNL really want to do a Watchmen parody at this point in time? We certainly do wonder, but it is a little late in the game for that. For King, we just want a bunch of sketches that embrace her versatility and allow her to show some different sides. We’re sure that there will also be something Valentine’s Day-related in this episode. You get a sense of some of that in the promo below, as she, Beck Bennett, and Nathaniel Rateliff have a little bit of fun with each other.

One of the things that is the most interesting about SNL in this current era is that there is so much mystery around every corner. We honestly don’t know what the cold open is going to be entering each episode anymore. The amount of political coverage in this country has cooled off slightly in the Biden Administration, and we are probably reverting back to the version of SNL that we had back during the Obama administration.

There is one last thing that we should note here — as far as we know, this episode will be the last SNL for at least the next week or two. Hopefully, the show goes all out after the past two episodes produces relatively uneven results.

