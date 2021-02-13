Men in Kilts premiere: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s food journey







The Men in Kilts premiere is finally set to arrive on Starz this weekend! We’ve waited a long time to check this series out, and for the first episode we’re focusing on some spectacular stuff. Think about some of the best food and drink that Scotland has to offer!

We’ll admit that we’re a sucker for all food/travel-based TV shows. Hence, why we’ve watched almost every episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Somebody Feed Phil. This episode is right up our alley, and it is a perfect introduction to everything else that the series will have to offer. Food is often a universal introduction to culture — everyone eats, and sitting around with a dram or a meal is a great way to get to know someone. It’s a language we all understand, and people take tremendous pride in the culinary abilities. There are some things within this episode that you would expect; yet, there could be a few surprises around every corner.

You can see a brief preview for the premiere below — meanwhile, Starz also released the following synopsis for what lies ahead:

Scotland’s cuisine and whisky are renown throughout the world, for different reasons. In this episode, Sam and Graham explore (perhaps a little too passionately) what it takes to make the world’s finest whisky and to cook “only-in-Scotland” dishes like Haggis.

Think of the premiere of Men in Kilts as an education — you’ll get to learn a lot about Scotland! Yet, along the way you’ll also get plenty of reasons to laugh, plus something to make this Outlander hiatus a little more palatable. We know that season 6 production is officially underway, but we are still going to be waiting a long time to see the show back on the air. It’s so far away right now that we can’t even fathom a premiere date!

What did you want to see on the Men in Kilts premiere?

(Photo: Starz.)

