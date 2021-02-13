NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 video: The state of Kensi, Deeks







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 will be here before you know it! The next new episode of the crime procedural is slated to come your way on Sunday, and we have a personal look within this piece of the story for Kensi and Deeks.

Entering the episode, it seemed like the two characters were actually riding high. Deeks finally became an official NCIS agent, which should make life infinitely easier for him in a number of ways. Yet, he and Kensi are still in the process of trying to start a family, and that process is proving difficult. Kensi is taking hormone shots, and that is something that is clearly struggling with on some level. In the sneak peek below, it’s clear that Deeks wants to talk about; meanwhile, she just wants to go about her day.

Do we think that there will be a conversation at some point during the episode on the subject? More than likely, yes. We also do remain hopeful that the two will be able to start a family eventually. We’ve watched these two go through this journey for so long and in the end, NCIS: Los Angeles is a show that likes to offer up happy moments amidst the chaos and the action. With Deeks now employed again full-time, there’s less to worry about financially. Hopefully that takes at least one issue off the plate over time.

Of course, there are issues aplenty over the course of this episode elsewhere. Think along the lines of Sam’s daughter Kam going missing, and the frantic search to find her that follows. You’re also going to see Callen continue to search for Anna, who was not where she claimed she would be at the end of this past episode. There’s no guarantee either story will be resolved in this episode.

