NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 sneak peek: Sam, Callen’s hunt







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 next week, it’s clear that Sam Hanna is in one of his biggest crises yet. This is not your typical case; it’s personal for him. There is no other way to describe what’s going on with his daughter Kam.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Sam work with Callen to try and locate her — unfortunately, the two aren’t making any real headway. There’s no news on where she’s gone, or even if she is still alive. Callen still is doing his best to encourage his friend and colleague, indicating to him that sitting around and watching a video isn’t going to get them anywhere. He wants them to hit the streets, ask questions, and do whatever is possible in order to find success.

This is not going to be an easy search for the two of them. Sam may uncover some unexpected issues when it comes to finding his daughter — and we also don’t know why she was taken precisely, either. We expect this to escalate throughout the hour before eventually, some answers start to pour in.

Is it possible that we’re going to see Callen also find who he is looking for in this episode? We’re a little less optimistic about that. Remember that there’s a pretty clear distinction at the moment between his situation with Anna and Sam’s with Kam’s. When it comes to Callen, Anna is likely out somewhere on her own accord — she probably wasn’t kidnapped or had something terrible happen to her. She’s just keeping a secret; that’s hard to deal with and he deserves answers, but it’s not a priority on the same level as Sam’s daughter potentially fighting for her life. We expect Anna’s story to be more of a slow burn.

