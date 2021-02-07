Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 12 episode 10 & more







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Obviously, there is going to be an appetite for more drama courtesy of Sam and Callen. How can there not be, based on the way this past episode concluded?

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a little bit longer in order to see what’s coming up next. There is no installment coming your way tonight, and you will be stuck waiting until next week for “The Frogman’s Daughter.” If you didn’t know, this episode will revolve around Sam desperately searching for his daughter, who is in an extremely precarious position. (Of course, given that this is NCIS: LA, there are also some big stories happening for Deeks, Callen, and other characters as well.)

Want to get a handful of additional details now? Then we humbly suggest you check out the synopsis and promo for this episode below — plus, some details of the episode on February 21!

Season 12 episode 10, “The Frogman’s Daughter” – “The Frogman’s Daughter” – When Sam’s daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her. Also, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen searches for answers about Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 12 episode 11, “Russia, Russia, Russia” – When Callen goes to the National Counterterrorism Center on the pretext of interrogating a Russian asset from the crashed plane case he investigated months earlier, the tables are turned and he is detained, accused of being a Russian agent, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah. Gerald McRaney returns as Admiral Kilbride.

As you can imagine, the second episode is important for a couple of reasons — it is the directorial debut of Ruah, and it also gives us a chance in order to see Callen on a mission that touches back on what we saw during the premiere.

