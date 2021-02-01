NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 promo: Kam’s … secret life?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 to air on February 14, there may be certain assumptions you have. We know that Sam Hanna’s daughter Kam was abducted at the end of this past episode, but there are some particulars around this that may come as a surprise.

Was Kam hiding a number of things about her life from her father? That is a question that the promo below asks, as Beale comes up with a lot of information that genuinely surprises LL Cool J’s character. It could make the quest to find her all the more difficult, given that it may be so much harder to track down clues.

Rest assured, though, Sam’s going to do everything that he can to find her — regardless of whatever she hid from her dad, she doesn’t deserve what happened to her in the slightest. She may be out there terrified, and there may also only be a limited amount of time before she’s lost for good. This is clearly something that Sam and Callen both are worried about, and we definitely don’t think that is going to be going away.

Entering this episode, remember that Callen also has some of his own issues that he is trying to work through. Anna is gone! He’s still trying to come to terms with what happened to her, but we do think he’ll probably put at least some of this to the side in order to help Sam. He knows that Kam’s life is in danger; meanwhile, Anna seemingly chose to make her own decisions. There’s a lot that needs to be unearthed there, but there also may be time in order to tell those stories properly. For the NCIS: LA team, it’s probably a feeling right now of trying to just get through one issue at a time.

