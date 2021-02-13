Who is Clark Middleton? The Blacklist tributes actor behind Glen Carter







Who is Clark Middleton? Many of you watching The Blacklist tonight will recognize that it is an emotional tribute to Glen Carter. Within this article, we’re going to talk more about the man who was so beloved to many.

Even though Clark only appeared in thirteen episodes of the season as Reddington’s associate at the DMV, his humor and enthusiasm made him immediately memorable. Creator Jon Bokenkamp told us at the start of the season precisely what the actor meant to him:

Glen was not only a singular character on the show, but Clark was a singular actor on our show, and he had become a true friend. I would hang out with Clark in LA or Chicago or New York during press trips and on set, and he had such wonderful enthusiasm for film and for life. He was a total film geek and talking about movies with him would never get old.

Middleton passed away on October 4, 2020 due to West Nile Virus — there were plans for him to be featured once more on The Blacklist prior to his passing, but those plans were quickly scrapped in favor of a tribute. Glen is such a unique character that it would be impossible to recast him; it’s hard to imagining anyone else capturing his look and feel.

In addition to playing Glen on The Blacklist, some of Clark’s other credits include the Twin Peaks revival, The Path, Fringe, CSI, and the original Law & Order. He played a number of fascinating roles over his career, in addition to serving as an acting coach and a spokesman for The Arthritis Foundation. He’s someone who wanted to share his passions and joy with others, whether it be viewers or the people in his life.

We’re going to miss Clark dearly, and we cannot be more thankful that The Blacklist is paying him proper tribute. Our thoughts continue to go out to his friends and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

