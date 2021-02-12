Chicago Med interview: Brian Tee teases Steven Weber guest arc







In the event that you did not know already, Chicago Med is going to have a fantastic guest arc coming courtesy of Steven Weber. he will be playing Dr. Dean Archer, a rural physician who recently relocated to the Windy City. He previously oversaw Dr. Choi in the military — yet, he’s now in a position where the tables have turned. Will Archer be able to take orders from Ethan? This is a dynamic we’re very excited to see play out.

As it turns out, it’s an arc that Brian Tee himself is equally eager to explore. We discussed this subject with him recently during NBC’s virtual One Chicago Day, and as it turns out, Dr. Archer may have problems with more characters than just Ethan alone:

“Steven is a wonderful human being, and we all know he’s a wonderful actor. He’s going to shake things up. Goodwin wanted Ethan to get some help, as I feel like he was struggling in a sense, too. With this position, it will be helpful to have someone in an advisory role.

“When Dr. Archer comes in, it’s more than just advice, though. He wants to step in and step in really hard. That’s something that conflicts with what Ethan wants to do. There will definitely be some tension between the two characters along with the staff in general. What I think Steven will bring is a sense of conflict throughout that Ethan might have to fix.

“It’s going to be exciting and it’s fun to have Steven. It’s really some of the guest cast who elevate our show.”

On Wednesday’s new episode of Chicago Med, you will see the path that leads to Dr. Archer’s eventual arrival. As the promo gives away, Ethan collapses during the middle of a work day. He is clearly trying to take on too much. Are we surprised? Hardly. This is a character who will run himself ragged if he thinks it can help someone. Add to that the added sense of responsibility he feels being a leader, and you can understand where his head is at. The question we’re left to wonder if who will help him find a way out?

Related – Check out our One Chicago Day interview, featuring Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer

What do you want to see for Brian Tee on Chicago Med moving forward?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







