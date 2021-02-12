The Bachelor: Did Matt James respond to Chris Harrison controversy?







Matt James is the star of this season of The Bachelor, and there is no doubt he’s involved in a complicated situation. Earlier this week, how Chris Harrison gave a controversial interview to Extra host and former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, one where he wanted viewers to extend “grace” to contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending an offensive Old South plantation party. He has since apologized for “speaking in a matter that perpetuates racism,” but some of the damage has already been done. (Rachael also apologized for her past actions in a statement late Thursday, vowing to try to be better.)

So where does Matt stand within all of this? There is a chance he picked Kirkconnell as his final rose, but even if he didn’t it is difficult for him contractually to speak on someone who is still a part of his journey. What he did do, however, is indirectly speak towards Chris by offering support for Rachel Lindsay. In a new post on his Instagram Stories, here is some of what James had to say:

I am beyond grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season. Your advocacy of BIPOC people in the franchise is invaluable, I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability.

What this entire situation points out is even in one of the most diverse seasons ever, there are still deep-rooted issues within Bachelor Nation that need to be rooted out. One of them remains the proper vetting of contestants, whereas another is acting as though internet controversy is somehow overblown. That’s what Harrison initially did, acting as though people were making much ado about nothing when they were serious matters at hand. Yes, this show can be lighthearted and fun, but it can also be hurtful. Rachel Lindsay has endured a great deal of racism and hate, and she is far from the only contestant through the years.

