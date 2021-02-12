The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 photo: Meet Dr. Cintia D’Souza







After a brief two-week hiatus The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 is poised to air on Monday, and within that you will meet Dr. Cintia D’Souza.

So, who is she exactly? If you have seen the promos that are out there for this episode already, then you have a good sense of who we are talking about here. Dr. D’Souza (played by Priscilla Faia) is the latest radiology resident at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and at first glance it appears as though Shaun is interested in her … and the feeling is mutual.

What will Freddie Highmore’s character do about some of these feelings? That is one of the big questions that we have entering this episode. It is clear that he has deep feelings for Lea, and we knot that pursuing something with Dr. D’Souza will cause that relationship to fall apart. This is a lesson in relationship dynamics for him and understanding what is truly important. His actions have the ability to hurt others and hurt others dearly.

Our hope is that through this episode, Shaun will come to this realization and quickly — though he may choose to open up to another character or two along the way. Maybe he can find some quality advice as to how to handle this situation. Clearly, it is not a position that he has been in before. Given how long it took him and Lea to get together and all of the roadblocks that they faced, the last thing that we want to see here is a situation where everything gets thrown immediately out the window. Then, if the two ever do get back together, they would have to almost start from scratch — plus, there would be this new baggage weighing them down.

Hopefully, this isn’t a storyline that lingers and we can get an answer at some point over the course of this hour.

