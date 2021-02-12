The Blacklist season 8 episode 6: How Clark Middleton became Glen







Tonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 6, you can expect to see an episode that is emotional, fun, and certainly off the beaten path. This is a tribute to the late Clark Middleton, who won over millions of people as DMV employee/Raymond Reddington tracker Glen Carter. He only appeared in thirteen episodes as the character, but he still stands as one of the most important recurring players on the entire series. Anytime you saw Glen, you knew you were going to be in for a good time.

Did he annoy Reddington? Always, but he eventually got the job done and we got a few laughs along the way.

To preview tonight’s episode of The Blacklist further, be sure to watch what we’ve got for you at the bottom of this article. Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our show playlist.

What’s just as important as remembering Glen is, of course, remembering Clark. He brought so much value to the show, and his greatness is exemplified in learning about how he was cast in the first place. Speaking to The Wrap, here is some of what creator Jon Bokenkamp had to say about that process:

“I remember seeing tape of Clark when our casting folks put him up for a part on the show … I immediately fell in love with him. So much so that we decided not to cast Clark in the role he was auditioning for but to create a whole new role for him. That’s the only time that has happened on our show — where a part was conceived for an actor that we wanted to cast. And it was an absolute blast!”

Bokenkamp goes on to note that one of Middleton’s real talents was being able to bring so much charm to Glen, who could’ve just been an irritant in the hands of someone else. Even when he got under Reddington’s skin, it was never malicious — and we never got enough of him on the show. Tonight will be a tribute that is very much warranted.

Related – Check out a sneak peek now all about tonight’s new episode

What do you want to see from the Glen tribute on The Blacklist tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







