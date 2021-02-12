Clarice episode 2 spoilers: The next case in Tennessee







After the events of the premiere, are you excited to see what is next on Clarice episode 2? This is a story that will continue the journey of the title character as a part of the VICAP team. It’s a place that she is starting to call her home, but there are going to be some major stumbling blocks along the way. Not everyone on the team seemingly wants her there; they also don’t trust her judgment. She’s more inexperienced than many of them, but she has been a part of a strange, unthinkable journey that defines who she is. It also makes her into somewhat of a celebrity — meaning that the press will follow her every turn.

For more discussion on Clarice in video form, check out our thoughts on the first episode below. Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news.

Entering episode 2, we are curious to see how much of Clarice’s story ends up being serialized — will there be elements of the premiere that continue moving forward? We hope so, but it’s also clear that there are parts that will be similar to Criminal Minds — think in terms of a case-of-the-week plot.

For more on that, we suggest to check out the full Clarice episode 2 synopsis below:

“Ghosts of Highway 20” – Clarice Starling and the VICAP team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called “The Statesmen,” on CLARICE, Thursday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Even though Clarice is technically set in the past, we imagine that this is one of those storylines that will be meant to connect to what’s happening in the present-day world. We think that the writers want this show to feel relevant … while also finding a way to reference The Silence of the Lambs as much as possible (just not Hannibal, since they don’t have the rights to that).

What do you want to see when it comes to Clarice episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







