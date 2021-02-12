Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 13: Angelina’s wedding 2







What’s coming up on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 13? Let’s just say we’re getting Angelina’s wedding — again.

Basically, this represents some of the show’s cast members getting a chance to recreate what was a colossal disaster the first time around. It’s a noble idea for some of them to try to offer up this “redemption.” We just can’t speak to the idea as to whether or not it’s going to work.

The synopsis for next week’s new episode, per MTV, does give you a pretty (weird) sense of what to expect here:

Rsvp plan Angelina’s wedding redo. Uncle Nino is officiating and Vinny is giving the wedding speech. What could go wrong?

That last question is pretty telling — everything could go wrong. We’re cautiously optimistic that it will go a little better this time, mostly because we don’t think that some of these cast members want to be mad at each other forever. With that being said, we’ve learned to not expect everything to be perfect for this show. Even if Angelina wants to put her best foot forward with this, she’s still going to have some memories of the first go-around — and some of them have come out time and time again within this feud. There’s no real timetable on when someone is allowed to feel better.

Oh, and we should note that things are going to get crazy pretty fast with this wedding. There will be food fights, goofy moments, and it’s also going to take place over two episodes. You’re not going to get all of the answers right away.

To go along with this, be prepared for more of a celebration for Lauren and The Situation — they’re having a baby! They now have to start the process of getting ready.

