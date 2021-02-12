Walker episode 5 spoilers: How the past re-enters the mix







Walker episode 5 is going to be coming to The CW next week — do you want more insight on what lies ahead? This is an episode entitled “Duke,” and it’s also going to be one that puts Cordell in a pretty challenging situation. In order to help his family, he’s going to need to not be Walker for a certain period of time. That’s not the easiest thing for anyone to do.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Walker episode 5 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

WALKER’S PAST COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM – When his past unexpectedly collides with his present life, Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) gets caught up in Walker’s old case while August (Kale Culley) threatens to blow his father’s cover. Trey (Jeff Pierre) starts his new job. The episode was written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and directed by Steve Robin (#105). Original airdate 2/18/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

How will this episode progress? The part of it that’s the most fascinating to us is seeing Micki get “caught up” in whatever he is going through. Could that lead to an adverse effect on her? That’s something that we certainly need to consider at the moment. We want this to be a story with consequences — the more we see that, the more we start to understand further Walker’s true mettle. We do think that is important in the end.

There is one other thing to also consider: This is the final episode for the month of February. Let’s hope it ends in a good way leading to our first hiatus of the season.

