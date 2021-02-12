Survivor season 41 could be starting soon, per local official







We know that Survivor season 41 is going to be coming eventually — it’s all just a matter of when.

So what do we know at the moment? A little bit more than we did prior to today, and it’s all thanks to a new report straight out of the Fijian government. Local publication FBC News has posted a new quote from the country’s Minister of Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya, who had the following to say about the current plans:

“Survivor will be filming in Fiji with the crew expecting to arrive in the next few days. They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens.”

Is this encouraging? Absolutely. There have been so many logistical hurdles to getting the show off the ground, whether they be in testing, establishing a quarantine protocol, and just making sure that each country follows the same rules. That’s without even thinking about the cast. We would imagine that if filming can begin this winter/spring, there will be a season ready to go in the fall — and then potentially another one ready to go in the spring. This is the rhythm that CBS clearly likes.

As of right now, the network is not confirming anything when it comes to specific filming plans for the series — yet, we remain optimistic. In the past, it was the government of Fiji that was slowing down getting the cameras rolling once more.

Are you hoping to see Survivor season 41 on the air this fall?

