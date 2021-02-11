The Stand season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS All Access?







Following today’s finale on CBS All Access, is there any chance that The Stand season 2 could happen? Is the show officially done?

Well, we should start this article off with a big ol’ “anything is possible.” Yet, the photo above tells you almost everything that you need to know. This show was billed as a limited series from the moment that it was first announced. There were no plans to keep it around in the long-term and it was more a way to get CBS All Access something big at the end of its current era. Remember that the streaming service is going to be transforming soon and becoming Paramount+.

It is always possible that the powers-that-be change their mind, and there is enough of an opening following the first season that they could opt to keep things going. Yet, we think the more likely scenario here is for Paramount+ continues forward in the Stephen King business and adapts something else. We know that a significant chunk of the great author’s work has already been adapted, but there is always room for a new angle or for a talented writer to present something new. It all comes down to the idea, the showrunner, and then a party willing to move the story forward.

So for now, we would advise to just enjoy The Stand as it is. Sometimes, shows are better off when they know the ending and don’t try to expand into anything more. Just think about all of the occasions where we’ve seen that go south already — did Big Little Lies need another season? We would argue that another King adaptation in Under the Dome would have been better off as a one-season affair, as well.

Of course, if anything ever changes when it comes to the future of The Stand, we’ll be sure to have something more here.

Do you want to see The Stand season 2 happen at some point down the road?

