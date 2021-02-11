Dexter season 9 spoilers: Jamie Chung to have role in limited series revival







The latest round of Dexter season 9 news has officially arrived, and this time around, it involves a familiar face.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Chung (The Gifted, Once Upon a Time) has been brought on board the Showtime limited-series revival as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles, one who gets caught up in a particularly notable mystery. Could it be the one involving Dexter Morgan? It’s fair to imagine that, given that his story could be quite notable depending on what happened in the years following the original series. We know that there is a fascination for these sort of stories in real life, so it only makes sense that there will be within this show, as well.

We’ve learned already that this revival is seemingly going to take place in a fictional upstate New York town known as Iron Lake. It’s a different place than where Dexter ended up at the end of the series finale, so a good bit may have happened in his life since then. Clancy Brown appears to be playing the Big Bad, the mayor-of-sorts of the community. This feels like the sort of place where secrets don’t stay buried for long; how will Dexter be dealing with some of his? Will he have made any new friends or connections in his time there?

There is no firm timeline as to when this revival will be premiering, but our hope is that it’ll be around later this year. We know that Dexter was one of Showtime’s most-popular properties ever, and there is probably an appetite from all parties involved to get a little redemption following the original end to the series. That still is near the top of the list of worst finales ever.

