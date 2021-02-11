The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 spoilers: Glen tribute with … Huey Lewis?







We know that Friday night’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 is going to pay tribute to the late, great Clark Middleton. To go along with that, there is also going to be a rather big-name guest star in tow.

In a new sneak peek (which you can see over at Entertainment Tonight), Reddington pays a visit to none other than Huey Lewis (!) with a simple request — make an appearance at Glen’s memorial service. To the surprise of no one, said service is happening at the DMV. All of this is extremely absurd and there’s no clear reason why Lewis will do this … but isn’t that a part of what makes this whole ordeal fun? Reddington only managed to sing the “Power of Love” singer due to a connection that he has to his manager, and his response to the request is to remind James Spader’s character of his past success. He’s not the sort of guy to randomly show up to a memorial service.

Apparently, getting Huey to turn up is one of Glen’s final requests, and we’re sure the idea of honoring this frustrates Reddington to no end. This is a part of what makes this episode so fun, even if it revolves around a tragic passing — Glen was a constant thorn in Reddington’s side, and the antics between the two of them were some of the series’ best moments. This is the sort of way that this character deserves to walk off into the sunset; in the end, we’re glad it’s happening like this.

