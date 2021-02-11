NCIS season 18 episode 8 photo: Is this Sloane’s last mission?







There’s a chance you may have heard already that NCIS season 18 episode 8 is the last for Maria Bello. The show has certainly written an exit into Jack Sloane’s story at this point, with her contemplating a departure and a life that is a little less exhausting.

Before she leaves, though, it does seem like she’s got at least one more big mission coming up. There is evidence of that courtesy of the photo above. This episode (airing on March 2) is entitled “True Believer,” and the photo offers some context to what the synopsis says about her story: “When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus.”

It’s obvious that this is a story that is personal to Jack, and this could allow her an opportunity to get a little more closure. She’s been through so much over her life and career, but maybe this mission could allow her for one last hurrah. It’s also quite nice to see that she will be spending some time with Gibbs, given that we’ve long wondered about the state of their ambiguous relationship.

Could Sloane also learn on this trip precisely what she wants to do in the future? That’s certainly a possibility. Maybe she wants to care for people suffering in Afghanistan, or just go off to some small place in the country. While she knows she wants to do something at the moment, there is no clear picture on what that is. This entire story could be about allowing her a greater sense of clarity — we’d certainly like some of that as a viewer! To go along with it, we’d of course like the door left open for more Sloane down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 8?

How do you think the Sloane character is going to leave the show at this point? Share in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around to score some additional news. (Photo: CBS.)

