





Tonight’s The Masked Dancer served as the semi-finals for the competition, and that of course meant the drama rose to the next level. Only three performers would make it to the finale, and one masked character would be left behind.

Entering the episode, our guess was that it’d be the Zebra who found themselves on the outside looking in. While they proved to be an accomplished performer, it still felt as though the other performers had more in the way of traditional dance training. (We still think the final showdown will be between the Sloth and the Tulip — still hard to figure out who is going to win there.)

So who was under the Zebra Mask? We’d heard a lot of guesses over the past several weeks, with Mario Lopez and Oscar De La Hoya being the two whose names surfaced the most often. When the mask was taken off … it was Oscar! The famed boxer took part in the show, and ultimately did really well for himself. At this point he’s got absolutely nothing to be ashamed of losing to three people who are probably performers in their regular lives. He’s an athlete who had to adapt rather dramatically to this role. This was also a costume that could have easily tripped him (or a lot of other people) up.

Kudos to Oscar for being a great sport after the fact, and having so much fun trying to go far in this competition. We’ve long felt like this is one of the biggest challenges to a show like The Masked Dancer, as you want to ensure that you still have a competitive edge no matter what you end up doing.

