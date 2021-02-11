For Life season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Blue Wall’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on For Life season 2 episode 9? This is an episode entitled “The Blue Wall,” and it’s clear just from that what sort of story this is.

One of the reasons why police reform is so difficult is because bad cops are so often insulated. Other officers are afraid to hold them accountable, fearing retaliation or being unable to advance in their field. This is an almost-impossible position to be in when you’re trying to find a way to take the police on. It’s the position that one Aaron Wallace finds himself in now. We know that he’s been in difficult binds before and yet, this may take the cake as one of the hardest of all. (Hey, if we’re going to have confidence in someone, it’s going to be the guy who got himself out of prison.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“The Blue Wall” – With Aaron and Marie facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Aaron clearly knows what he’s up against here. He’ll face public pressure, threats of violence, and all sorts of other problems. Yet, a part of being a hero is taking a stand for what you believe in. If he believes that he’s doing the right thing in taking on this cop, then we have to say “more power to him.” We’ve seen enough proof on the show to more than justify his actions. Let’s just wait and see where things unravel in the end.

