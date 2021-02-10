





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to take on that question! Beyond just that, though, we have a lot to look at when it comes to the future.

Let’s start by getting some of the scheduling news out of the way. There is no new episode of SWAT tonight, unfortunately. There will be one entitled “Next of Kin” airing next week, and that will be the final one for the month of February. We know that this on-and-off scheduling pattern is frustrating, but that is just the way things are at this given moment. You’re going to have to be patient in order to get some more new episodes on the air beyond what we’ve got on February 17.

Now, let’s get into some of the story content — “Next of Kin” will be a story all about Erika, who died tragically after the mission in the most-recent episode. You’re going to see over the course of this hour all of the characters try their best to deal with her passing, and the synopsis below is further proof of that:

“Next of Kin” – A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Feb. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What the photo above of Hondo (Shemar Moore) signifies is that despite all that’s going on in his life at the moment, he still has to work. There is still a job to be done. This is one of the big challenges with this sort of job; you have to be really good at compartmentalizing a lot of your feelings. The people you are working to either help or stop have no real idea what is going on in your life.

Related – Be sure to get some other information now when it comes to SWAT

What do you want to see when it comes to SWAT moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







