Power Book II: Ghost season 2 filming: Is it now underway?







Are we getting ever closer to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiering on Starz at some point in the future? It feels that way. After all, we’ve got a pretty good indication now that filming is underway.

We knew already that Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq), Gianni Paolo (Brayden), and a number of other cast members were in New York City — now, we’ve got a little more footage suggesting they are at set. Rainey made a reference to this new a new post on his Instagram Stories, and in one of them, you can even get a glimpse of what could be a script cover page. Through all of this, it’s clear that there is some work being done behind the scenes — though what that work is remains to be seen.

It does make some sense that filming would be underway right now, as it allows for the possibility that new episodes could air closer to the end of the year. We know that the first order of business will be airing Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Yet, on the other side of that Starz could go with season 2 of Ghost. It’ll be up to the network as to when it will premiere.

So what is actually coming on Power Book II: Ghost season 2? For starters, Tariq is going to be more isolated from his family than ever — Tasha is now off in witness protection, and while he has Monet and the Tejadas, how long will he be on the same page as them? He’ll work alongside Brayden to continue to build his business, and we have to imagine that the love triangle with Diana and Lauren will still be there.

Oh, and of course we’re curious how Davis will factor into the new season, especially if Cooper Saxe does end up working for him. That was the indication at the end of the season 1 finale.

