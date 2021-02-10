Chicago Fire season 9 episode 7 spoilers: Casey and Severide’s new case







Want to know what’s coming up on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 7 when it airs on NBC next week? Let’s just say this could be a big one for Casey and Severide. They are firefighters, but in this instance they may also be investigators. We’ve certainly seen this before courtesy of Kelly at OFI, and Jesse Spencer told us recently during One Chicago Day that more stuff in this vein would be coming.

For some more details on this specific case, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 7 synopsis:

02/17/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide and Casey searching for answers. Cruz is shaken up after a close call. Ritter lends a helping hand to a victim. TV-14

Through this episode, we should at least see some great stuff for Spencer and Taylor Kinney — we’re down for some potential OFI stuff when it means two familiar characters working together! This could very well be the case here and we’re excited for that.

As for the Cruz storyline, it’s exciting for us in a completely different way. This is an opportunity to see another meaty plot for Joe Minoso after what he had recently with David Eigenberg. We know that Cruz could be a father soon, and we’re sure that will be on his mind as he continues to do his job. Maybe it gives him a different philosophy on the world around him, but time will tell in that regard. He certainly knew the dangers of the job already after losing Otis not that long ago.

When it comes to Ritter, it’s hard to say much more than what’s in that synopsis — though we know it’s in his capacity to help others whenever possible.

