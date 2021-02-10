When Calls the Heart season 8 spoilers: Show EP on Elizabeth’s choice







We’ve heard for a good while now that Elizabeth was going to be making a choice on When Calls the Heart season 8. Yet, it is not entirely clear who she will choose — is it Lucas or Nathan? Will someone else come out of nowhere? We kinda doubt the latter, but it is nice to know the writers have a plan for how to tie this all up.

One thing that we can say is this: The show won’t pick up with Elizabeth having already made a choice between the two men. There will be a time jump of a few months entering the new season, but Erin Krakow’s character still finds herself torn. This is apparently a reflection of what was going on in the writers’ room behind the scenes, as the creative team took their time figuring out what they wanted to do with this story.

Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is just some of what new showrunner John Tinker had to say on the subject:

“One day we’d feel this way, and the next day we’d feel that way, and the next day another way … It was not a decision made lightly, or early.”

No matter the decision that was made, it will change a good bit of Elizabeth’s future. There will also be a lot of stories constructed around it. Our hope in the end is this: No matter who she chooses, that the other man has a chance to find happiness, as well. It’s going to be rather sad if the show ends with the other guy walking off into the sunset alone. It’s good that Elizabeth takes her time to make the right choice, but also that both guys have a chance to have a happy future no matter what.

When Calls the Heart season 8 premieres on the Hallmark Channel come February 21. To get some more news, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you most want to see on When Calls the Heart season 8?

