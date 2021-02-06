When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere spoilers: ‘Open Season’ details







We know you’ve been waiting for the When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere for a long time — even longer given that there was no Christmas Special. Yet, we know now that the first episode back is coming on Sunday, December 21. The title for the installment is “Open Season,” and it’s going to be a chance in order to see some big updates on Elizabeth, Nathan, Lucas, Faith, and a whole lot of other characters.

Will this premiere bring you love-triangle resolution? We can’t make any promises at the moment — with that being said, though, the full When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere synopsis (via SpoilerTV) does offer up a few more clues as to what lies ahead:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) has finished her manuscript. An unwelcome visitor stirs up trouble for Nathan (Kevin McGarry, “Schitts Creek”) and Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller, “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing”). A homesick Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) and Lee (Kavan Smith, “Love On the Menu”) cut their South American trip short. Faith (Andrea Brooks, “Supergirl”) arrives back from medical school. Clara (Eva Bourne, “Once Upon a Time”) and Jesse (Aren Buchholz, “The Good Doctor”) haven’t been getting along. Fiona (Kayla Walace, “The Magicians”) has a new business venture.

Within this episode, we are anticipating a few wonderful character moments, and resetting of Hope Valley, and also evidence of where some long-term stories are going. Will there be a few surprises? It’s possible, but we’re not putting a whole lot of pressure on this episode to come out with some jaw-dropping event. We mostly just need updates on some of our favorite characters and to get a better sense of what the world will look like long-term.

Just being back in this world for a few minutes when make the premiere well worth the wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see on the When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some additional updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







